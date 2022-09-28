Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.90. 164,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,890. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.46.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.