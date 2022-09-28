Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $5.74 on Wednesday, reaching $170.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,537,444. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.