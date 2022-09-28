Blockzero Labs (XIO) Achieves Market Cap of $452,840.45

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $452,840.45 and $2,432.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,563.66 or 0.99929151 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057228 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00063483 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00079052 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network.

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.