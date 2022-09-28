Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.66

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.66 and last traded at $86.01, with a volume of 6559270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $104.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $831,839,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after acquiring an additional 123,123 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

