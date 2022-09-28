Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMTGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 89.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.9%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,167 shares of company stock valued at $118,828. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,773,000 after buying an additional 327,988 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,950,000 after buying an additional 277,202 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,602,000 after buying an additional 218,530 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

