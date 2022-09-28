Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 89.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.9%.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,167 shares of company stock valued at $118,828. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,773,000 after buying an additional 327,988 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,950,000 after buying an additional 277,202 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,602,000 after buying an additional 218,530 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.