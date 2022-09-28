Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.67. 174,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.78. The company has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

