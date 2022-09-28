BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.09

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.09 and traded as low as $11.10. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 109,759 shares traded.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

