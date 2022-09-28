BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Up 274.0% in September

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 274.0% from the August 31st total of 574,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,821. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

