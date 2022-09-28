BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Senior Officer Sells C$54,559.03 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total value of C$54,559.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,708 shares in the company, valued at C$1,686,073.99.

BlackBerry Trading Down 2.7 %

BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.80. 1,057,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of C$6.13 and a 52 week high of C$15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -16.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.60 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

