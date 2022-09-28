Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.0 days.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock remained flat at $2.80 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $168.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

