Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Shares Up 7%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.00. 970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Biostage Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc and changed its name to Biostage, Inc in March 2016.

