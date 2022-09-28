BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $9.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

