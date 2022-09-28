Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $251.00 to $321.00. The company traded as high as $308.18 and last traded at $270.91, with a volume of 264887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.79.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

