Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $321.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $251.00 to $321.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.75.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $284.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.01. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $291.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

