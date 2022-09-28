Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in September

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 1,159,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 306.5 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance

BZQIF stock remained flat at $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

Get Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication alerts:

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.