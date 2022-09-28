Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Benchmark Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.96. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHE shares. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

