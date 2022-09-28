BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.61

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 401992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

BELLUS Health Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.