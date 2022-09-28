Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BLCM stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Further Reading

