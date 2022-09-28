Beacon Financial Group Sells 369 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

