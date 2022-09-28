Beacon Financial Group Sells 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.7% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $117.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average of $130.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

