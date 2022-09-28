Beacon Financial Group Decreases Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Markel were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Markel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its position in Markel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Markel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,081.58 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,214.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,318.13.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $19.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

