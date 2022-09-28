Beach Point Capital Management LP Decreases Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Beach Point Capital Management LP decreased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,578,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895,043 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises 10.4% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned about 0.91% of FS KKR Capital worth $50,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FSK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,489. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.