Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Up 327.7% in September

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a growth of 327.7% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. 373,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,292. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

