Bata Price Tops $0.15 (BTA)

Bata (BTA) traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. Bata has a market cap of $763,100.79 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bata has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Bata

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins and its circulating supply is 5,055,199 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official website is bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC).Coin added by @”

