Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5455 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Barratt Developments Trading Down 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTDPY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $714.67.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

