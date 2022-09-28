Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSFGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

