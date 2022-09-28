BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

BancFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.06.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other BancFirst news, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $813,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $1,045,166.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $813,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BancFirst by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BancFirst by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BancFirst by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BancFirst to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

