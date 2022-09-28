BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.48

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.48 and traded as low as $8.65. BAE Systems shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 13,359 shares trading hands.

BAE Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.