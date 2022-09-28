B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

NYSE:FBRT opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $950.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $73,334. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 333.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,061 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $7,404,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

