B. Riley Increases Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $16.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,017,000. Sarissa Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,269 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.