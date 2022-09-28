Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 1,271 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AXON traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $113.24. The company had a trading volume of 416,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,203. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average is $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

