Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Short Interest Up 609.1% in September

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 609.1% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,394,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Axis Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of AXTG remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,525. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Axis Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

About Axis Technologies Group

Axis Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Axis Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the commercial lighting industry in North America. The company offers patented T8 Axis Daylight Harvesting Dimming Ballast, which are used to reduce the lighting energy costs.

