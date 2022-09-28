Axie Infinity Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.37 or 0.00064634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,135.17 or 1.00020869 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006803 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00058656 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002921 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010454 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005708 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00080300 BTC.
About Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.
