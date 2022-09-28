Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for $12.57 or 0.00064378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,522.73 or 0.99970650 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006772 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057695 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002960 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005601 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00079668 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.
Axie Infinity Profile
Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.
Buying and Selling Axie Infinity
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars.
