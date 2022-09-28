Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $1.84. Aware shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 8,607 shares.
Aware Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 31.58%.
Institutional Trading of Aware
About Aware
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
See Also
