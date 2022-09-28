Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $1.84. Aware shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 8,607 shares.

Aware Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 31.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Aware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

