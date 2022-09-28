Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.10 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.93.

Shares of TSE:ACB traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.74. 2,125,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,740. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$1.52 and a 52 week high of C$10.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.69. The company has a market cap of C$518.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.78.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

