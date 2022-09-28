AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Short Interest Down 83.2% in September

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

AULRF remained flat at $26.19 on Tuesday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

