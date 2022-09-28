AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Short Interest Down 83.2% in September

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
AULRF remained flat at $26.19 on Tuesday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (AULRF)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.