Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Trading 12.7% Higher

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.35. 1,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 82,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Aura Biosciences Trading Up 20.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 202.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 171,764 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 343,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 208.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Further Reading

