Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.20

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.20 and traded as low as $24.00. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 3,117 shares.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

See Also

