Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.61

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

Aspen Pharmacare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1332 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.