ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) to Issue — Dividend of $0.01

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

ASA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.03. 27,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,149. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 33.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 216,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.