ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 109.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. 90,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,105. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.