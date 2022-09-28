Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Arista Networks by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $96,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $96,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

