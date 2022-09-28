Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Up 224.2% in September

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a growth of 224.2% from the August 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aries I Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 23,887,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 477,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 477,758 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Aries I Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,246. Aries I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

About Aries I Acquisition

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

