Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up to $25.89

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.89, but opened at $26.92. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 351 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93). The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,930 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after buying an additional 357,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,891.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 323,465 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Stories

