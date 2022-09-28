Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.36

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 34765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Archrock Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $986.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.73.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $215.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 32.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 207,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

