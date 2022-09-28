Aquila Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NiSource by 84.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.