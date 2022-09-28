Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Kraft Heinz accounts for 1.5% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of KHC opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

