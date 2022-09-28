Aquila Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $248,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $332,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 200.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.