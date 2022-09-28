Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 2.0% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,448,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,703,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,611,000 after buying an additional 2,027,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,432,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,648,000 after buying an additional 1,885,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET stock opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

